Future of Healthcare? Telehealth services for a fee

Photo: Pixabay

As the province continues to grapple with its lack of available family doctors, alternative methods of care are popping up.

One Vernon resident, Chris Buckley, was using Telus Health after his family doctor in Vernon retired.

“Telus was great, I only have experience of Telus Health, doctor in your own home and for me, (it was) no waiting, pretty much immediate consolation,” said Buckley.

Telus Health is just one example of a telehealth service, a subscription-based service where people can virtually access a physician for a fee. According to the Ministry of Health, doctors can bill for their insured-services provided to patients, but the cost for patients to use the service is not covered by the Medical Service Plan.

Buckley had been getting Telus Health as a perk through work and was searching for different telehealth services to use when that ended. He’d found one through a company called Maple which he says would have cost him $49 per month.

Even though he had a good experience with Telus Health, Buckley says telehealth services cropping up shouldn’t be considered a solution.

“It’s not a better alternative, sadly. Canada has a distinct lack of doctors which is forcing folks to find an alternative,. There’s a saying ‘necessity is the mother of invention’. There are too few doctors, so a doctors service was set up to fill that hole,” he said.

In addition to fee-based telehealth services, there are publicly funded virtual health services available to B.C. residents and MSP insured people. Buckley found the free services and said he’s disappointed BC doesn’t promote them more.

One of the most well known virtual health services is 811, or Health Link, where a Virtual Physician Service is available, if needed, following a consultation with an 8-1-1 registered nurse.

Vernon Jubilee Hospital offers a virtual care room for people unable to access virtual care in their own homes. This comes as doctors in the province continue to offer virtual appointments to their attached patients.

Only available to people in the Northern region, the Northern Health Authority’s Virtual Primary and Community Care Clinic offers services to people without family doctors. The Ministry of Health said “since its launch in April 2020, there have been 124,717 patient encounters in 102 Northern communities (as of August 2023).”

Interior Health doesn't have a program like this, and the services listed on their website require a patients contact a healthcare professional to set up.