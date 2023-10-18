First atmospheric river of fall deluges parts of B.C. south coast, Vancouver Island with up to 233 mm of rain

Photo: The Canadian Press People walk along Gorge Rd. during rainshowers in Victoria, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. British Columbia's south coast is weathering its first atmospheric river of the fall and the province's Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness says residents should prepare for increased rainfall and the chance of flooding.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

UPDATE 6:45 p.m.

Environment Canada is reporting huge rainfall totals in some areas of Vancouver Island, Metro Vancouver, Howe Sound and Whistler.

The weather station at Kennedy Lake Forestry Station, near Ucluelet, recorded 233 millimetres of rain by 5 p.m. Wednesday. Tofino airport saw 172 mm, Estevan Point 101 mm and Port Alberni 83 mm. Further east, the airport at Comox recorded 44 mm and 56 mm fell on North Cowichan.

The highest amount recorded on the mainland was 120 mm at Port Mellon on the Sunshine Coast.

Preliminary storm total rainfall for 18th October 2023 across the south coast of British Columbia. See weather summary for full details. https://t.co/GFEjL326JX #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/SFMWluhpMr — ECCC Weather British Columbia (@ECCCWeatherBC) October 19, 2023

Environment Canada says West Vancouver has received 95 mm, while 75 mm fell at the Squamish Airport and up to 63 mm drenched Whistler.

Very strong winds also blasted some communities. Wind speeds reached 107 km/h at Sandspit, while Sartine Island was 171 km/h gusts.

Here is the full list of rainfall totals and windspeed recorded Wednesday during the current atmospheric river event (preliminary data):

1. Summary of rainfall amounts for Vancouver Island in mm:

Kennedy Lake Forestry Station: 233

Tofino Airport: 172

Ucluelet Kennedy Camp: 162

Lennard Island Lightstation: 131

Zeballos: 101

Estevan Point: 101

Cochrane: 85

Port Alberni Area: 79 - 83

Bowser: 80

North Cowichan: 56

Qualicum Beach: 51

Quinsam: 50

North Courtenay: 48

Cedar: 47

Comox Airport: 44

2. Summary of rainfall amounts for Metro Vancouver, Howe Sound and Whistler in mm:

Port Mellon: 120

Eagle Ridge Highway Station: 99

Port Moody Glenayre: 97

West Vancouver: 95

Pam Rocks: 87

Vancouver Harbour: 77

Squamish Airport: 75

Bowen Island Sunset Park: 67

Mission Area: 65

Tantalus Highway Station: 60

East Coquitlam: 60

Pitt Meadows Airport: 58

Brandywine Highway Station: 55

Point Atkinson Lightstation: 55

Whistler Area: 49 - 63

Vancouver Int'l Airport: 48

Fort Langley Telegraph Trail: 48

Pemberton Airport: 45

Burns Bog: 42

3. Summary of rainfall amounts for the Sunshine Coast in mm:

Sechelt: 69 - 78

Pender Harbour: 67

Gibsons Gower Point: 62

Powell River Area: 44 - 48

4. Summary of Maximum Wind Speed in km/h:

Sartine Island Lightstation: 171

Solander Island Lightstation: 143

Herbert Island: 109

Sandspit Airport: 107

Cumshewa Island: 106

Rose Spit: 104

Pine Island Lightstation: 93

Masset Airport: 91

Triple Island Lightstation: 84

Egg Island: 81

Holland Rock: 80

5. Summary of rainfall amount for northern B.C. in mm:

Onion Lake Highway Station: 53

Kitimat (Forest Avenue): 46

Kitpark Forestry Station: 44

ORIGINAL: 11:10 a.m.

British Columbia's south coast is weathering its first atmospheric river of the fall and the province's Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness says residents should prepare for increased rainfall and the chance of flooding.

Rainfall warnings cover most of Vancouver Island, as well as the Sunshine Coast, Howe Sound, Whistler and Metro Vancouver as Environment Canada pinpoints a firehose-like band pumping moisture from the subtropics directly at the B.C. coast.

More than 200 millimetres of rain could fall along sections of western Vancouver Island, while 80 to 110 millimetres are forecast across the Howe Sound, Whistler and Sea-to-Sky regions before the storm is expected to ease late in the day.

Up to 80 millimetres could drench Metro Vancouver, and the weather office says localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible everywhere the warnings are posted.

The rain-shadow effect will protect much of the Interior from heavy downpours, but a special weather statement covers the West Columbia region of southeast B.C., which could see as much as 50 millimetres of rain by early Thursday.

High streamflow advisories are in effect for Vancouver Island and the inner south coast, as well as the North and South Thompson and Upper Columbia regions of the Interior, while both the emergency management and forests ministries warn the rain could complicate wildfire recovery in regions such as the Shuswap.

"Following a season of severe drought and wildfire, rainfall on impacted areas can generate high surface water run-off and erosion due to a lack of vegetation, leading to a possibility of localized flooding and landslides," the province's statement says.

It also says widespread or severe impacts are not expected as part of the latest atmospheric river system, but officials are urging all residents, no matter where they live, to take steps to prepare for seasonal storms.

B.C.'s worst atmospheric river hit the south coast and southern Interior on Nov. 14, 2021, bringing two days of intense precipitation that killed five people, cut all road and rail links with the rest of the province and Canada, and caused devastating landslides and floods in communities including Merritt, Princeton and Abbotsford.