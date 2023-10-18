Young artists asked to join tobacco and vaping poster contest

Photo: Interior Health

Interior Health is asking young artists to share their thoughts and experience in its second Tobacco and Vaping Poster Contest for a chance to win $150.

Youth in Grades 8 to 12 living in the Interior Health region are invited to participate in the Take a Breath: Teen Voices on Tobacco and Vaping.

Aspiring artists may create and submit an original artwork that shares a message about the impact of youth tobacco use, smoking and vaping in one of five contest themes:

The importance of ceremonial tobacco for Indigenous traditions, and how it differs from everyday (commercial) tobacco use (open to Indigenous youth only)

Important facts about smoking/tobacco, cannabis and vaping products

Tobacco and vaping companies’ strategies to promote use

Impact of smoking/tobacco, cannabis and vaping on my life

Environmental impact of smoking/tobacco and vaping

A winning poster will be chosen for each of the five themes. The successful artists will be awarded $150 in the form of an appropriate gift card of the winner’s choosing. The winning posters will be professionally printed and displayed in Interior Health hospitals and health-care centres, as well as on social media and the IH website.

The contest is underway now, with entries due by 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 1 2023.

The winners will be announced during the week of Jan. 15, 2023 – National Non-Smoking Week.

For more information about the contest and how to enter, visit interiorhealth.ca/takeabreath.