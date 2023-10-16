BC Wildlife Federation slams government over unfair access to wildfire-impacted areas

Photo: Colin Dacre The landscape burned by the 2021 White Rock Lake wildfire.

If industry is allowed to access the wildfire-scarred backcountry, the general public should be allowed to as well, says the BC Wildlife Federation.

The provincial government has in recent years brought in motor-vehicle closures of areas ravaged by wildfire to allow the landscape to recover.

Those restrictions, however, don’t apply to businesses big and small ranging from logging companies to mushroom pickers.

“The province must restrict commercial intrusion and motorized access to fire-damaged areas of the Interior to prevent erosion, limit the spread of invasive weeds, prevent environmental damage by off-road vehicles, and to allow natural regeneration,” said B.C. Wildlife Federation executive director Jesse Zeman.

“A number of parts of the province already have road densities which are well above scientifically acceptable thresholds, and we need to manage some motorized vehicle access in wildfire recovery areas.”

The BCWF says in 2021 they approached the Ministry of Forests to temporarily close wildfire-affected areas to motorized vehicles, plan restoration activities and a phased re-opening of areas to motorized vehicles where appropriate.

“Unfortunately, that is not what is taking place,” said the BCWF on Monday.

“Anyone looking to make a dollar has full access to these regions, while ordinary British Columbians who want to hike, camp, hunt, or fish are barred from entry,” said Zeman. “This regulation includes anyone who makes a buck off B.C.’s backcountry, even including social media influencers. If the region is closed to the public, it should be closed to everyone.”

“These landscapes cannot properly recover if the provincial government grants exceptions, while barring you and I from entry,” he said.

The BCWF says it wrote to the B.C. Forest Minister Bruce Ralston in June asking that the government “clarify and enforce rational restrictions in sensitive post-fire landscapes.” The non-profit has not received a response.

BCWF says they support backcountry closures, road decommissioning, and post-wildfire restoration based on science.

“When forests have recovered, and access points identified, everyday British Columbians should be top of mind,” said Zeman. “But the B.C. government has shown repeatedly that it doesn’t care about ordinary British Columbians, fairness, or equity when there is money to be made.”

Some of these closures are long lasting. The wilderness between Vernon and Kamloops that was burned by the White Rock Lake fire of 2021 is still closed.

The BCWF is calling on the province to return to “principled, science-based access to post-wildfire forests” and away from the current “two-tiered” system that only keeps the general public away. The group also noted that the closures are not enforced in any real way.

“The province has also failed to address ecological concerns about road densities and salvage logging, the two most significant impacts on the landscape,” said the BCWF’s release.

The group wants the province to reassess its backcountry closure program in advance of the additional closures likely to come after another brutal fire season.