BC to mandate flush toilets on construction sites with over 25 workers

Photo: pixabay

The provincial government will be mandating flush toilets on all construction sites of 25 workers or more.

The move comes just a week after the BC Building Trades union called on the government to make the move via the launch of the “Get Flushed” campaign.

Premier David Eby made the announcement at the union's constitutional convention in Victoria.

“If we want people to work in the trades, if we want to show people that this is a great way to support your family and build your community, the basic ability to go to a bathroom that doesn’t stink, that isn’t a mess, where you can flush a toilet, is a basic requirement for a decent job site,” Eby said, according to a union news release.

The union is cheering the move, saying it will improve the lives of construction workers across B.C.

“We are excited about the premier’s responsiveness to this important issue,” said Brynn Bourke, executive director of the BC Building Trades Council, which represents more than 40,000 unionized construction workers.

“With the premier’s help, construction workers across the province will have markedly better sanitary conditions on site. They’ll also be given the dignity they deserve at work.”

Details of the new rules are still being worked out, the union said.