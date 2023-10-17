Cleaning company shuts down leaving contractors and clients in the lurch

Photo: Scrubbi / YouTube

Clients and employees of Canada-wide, B.C.-based cleaning company Scrubbi have been left high and dry now that it appears the company has shut down.

One of Scrubbi's Kelowna customers, Kathyrn Gamble tells Castanet she used the service for a year until last week when her cleaner didn't show up.

Scrubbi previously offered Gamble 40 per cent off its cleaning services if she signed up for a year.

"I thought that's a pretty good price. And so I signed up with them and went a year and I was really satisfied with the service," she said.

"I don't know who else other than me, probably lots of people that have prepaid for work that we're never going to see. It's too bad," says Gamble.

Kyra Johnston, a Scrubbi contract employee in Kelowna, says she is one of the many employees who did not get paid for their work

"Scrubbi seems to be taking advantage of us being sub-contractors as we can not go through employment standards to get this resolved," Johnston says.

Castanet reached out to Scrubbi's head office and their office in Kelowna but received no response.

CTV News Vancouver spoke with a Scrubbi head office employee who said CEO Daniel Deckert told them operations have been shut down.

Gamble says she can't get a hold of the company to obtain a refund.

"I just got one of those form emails back. There's nobody to call," she said, noting the online portal she normally interacts with the company with is closed.

"I've discovered they've shut down the employee's online access too. Which I think is kind of a really shitty thing for them to do," says Gamble.

The Better Business Bureau website indicates that the company is "believed to be out of business."

The company's social media accounts are full of messages from clients asking for their money back.

So far there is no record of Scrubbi officially declaring bankruptcy but recouping lost money for both contractors and clients may not be easy.

"I don't know if they've declared bankruptcy, or if they're just gonna run away from it all," Gamble said.

"I mean, they have to have secured creditors, somebody's gonna go after them. But for most things like this, you know, the clients and the workers are in tail end of creditors."

"As a senior on a limited income, this is an amount that is very hard to bear. I can't afford to replace this service with another cleaner," Gamble said.

-with files from CTV News Vancouver