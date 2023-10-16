Jewish residence in South Surrey egged, vandalized

Photo: Surrey RCMP. The suspect is described as a 25- to 35-year-old male, slim to medium build, wearing a purple coat.

Police are searching for the culprit who egged and vandalized a building belonging to the Jewish community in South Surrey.

Surrey RCMP was notified on Friday after 6:30 p.m. that a person allegedly egged and drew a Swastika symbol on the building.

The building provides services to the Jewish community and police believe the incident may have been motivated by hate.

Cpl. Vanessa Munn says the suspect did flee the scene on foot.

“We recognize that incidents of this nature impact the feeling of safety and security for members of our Jewish community,” says Munn. "Hate has no place in our city and our officers are working to identify the person responsible so that they can be held accountable.”

Footage of the individual was captured and police are releasing an image of the alleged suspect.

Police say he has a slim to medium build and is believed to be 25 to 35 years old. He was wearing a purple coat, white shirt, black ‘Adidas’ sweatpants and had on brown shoes.

Officers attended the scene but could not find the suspect. The BC Hate Crimes Unit has been notified.

If you witnessed the incident or have any information, you're being asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or by calling 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.