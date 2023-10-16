Labour disruption looms for B.C. elevator maintenance workers

Photo: CTV News

The union that represents elevator maintenance employees in B.C. could be on strike as early as Tuesday.

The International Union of Elevator Constructors Local 82, which represents approximately 900 elevator maintenance, service and construction workers across the province, issued a 72-hour strike notice on Saturday.

At the same time, elevator union employers like Otis, Schindler, KONE and TK Elevator, served a lockout notice that could also come into effect on Tuesday.

Negotiations fell apart last Thursday after the last wage increase was significantly less than what the union was asking for.

“Our union is facing concession demands from four giant multinational elevator corporations who have made $7.7 billion in profits in 2021 and our hard-working members are not going to accept anything less than a fair and reasonable contract,” said the union's business manager Mike Funk in a news release.

The strike notice only applies to maintenance and service mechanics, but the lockout would affect elevator construction workers as well.

“Business is booming for (the employers), and the workers who have helped them be so successful deserve a share of the results, not concessions,” says Funk.

The two sides are meeting again Monday to discuss essential services designations. Elevators in hospitals and long-term care homes will be serviced as needed, no matter what happens with negotiations.