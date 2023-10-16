Strike begins at 5 Metro Vancouver wastewater treatment plants

Photo: Metro Vancouver photo Iona Wastewater Treatment Plant in Richmond is one of five operations affected by today's strike action.

Union members at Metro Vancouver’s five wastewater treatment plants are on strike as of Monday morning.

The Greater Vancouver Regional District Employees’ Union (GVRDEU) - which represents more than 600 members, announced workers at the plants in Richmond (Iona island and Lulu Island), North Vancouver, Annacis Island and Langley - said its members stopped working today at 5:30 a.m.

The union said its members are on strike for better pay and benefits and picket lines have been set up at all five treatment plants.

In a bulletin to its members, the union said that it “(strongly cautions) members not to undertake any job action that is not sanctioned by the union executive.”

Some members, added the union, will be working at sites to maintain essential services.

A spokesperson for the City of Richmond said the city has "not been advised of any impact" to the service for Richmond residents at this time.

The Richmond News has also reached out to the union and Metro Vancouver for comment.