Abbotsford lottery winner planning African safari with big prize

Photo: BC Lottery Corporation. Dale Domshy is the latest Metro Vancouver Lotto 6/49 winner with a $1 million dollar prize.

A jungle safari is one of those trips that many dream of, but seems out of reach for most people's budgets.

For Dale Domshy it's suddenly possible after a $1-million win.

The Abbotsford man just won the seven-digit prize on the Sept. 30 Lotto 6/49 draw.

“It’s such an amazing feeling,” says Domshy in a press release.

He bought his ticket online, and was on the computer when he got an email letting him know about the big win. He decided to wait until his wife was on her coffee break to let her know what had happened.

"She was shaking and almost crying!” he says.

The $1-million prize will go towards a celebration with his friends and family, buying some land, and a safari in an African jungle.

The win brings prizes won by B.C. residents from Lotto 6/49 up to $88 million in 2023.