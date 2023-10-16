B.C. to bring in new rules on short-term rentals to create more housing

Photo: The Canadian Press The B.C. government has introduced legislation that would rein in what it says is a rapidly expanding short-term rental market. British Columbia Premier David Eby speaks at the NDP Convention in Hamilton, Ont. on Friday, October 13, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power.

The B.C. government has introduced legislation that would rein in what it says is a rapidly expanding short-term rental market.

Premier David Eby says the number of short-term rentals has ballooned in recent years and the government is taking action to reduce “profit-driven mini-hotel operators” by bringing in new enforcement tools.

Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon introduced the bill in the legislature today, saying there has been "an explosion" of short-term rental units and this legislation will target areas with high housing needs.

The legislation would force short-term rental platforms to share their data with the province for enforcement and tax purposes, and would limit short-term rentals to within a host’s own home, or a basement suite or laneway home on their property.

Most of the rules will apply to communities that have a population of 10,000 or more, and a provincial host and platform registry will be established by late next year.

The government says short-term rental listings on online platforms, such as Airbnb, VRBO, Expedia and FlipKey, have expanded rapidly since the COVID-19 pandemic and are now at an all-time high.