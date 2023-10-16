Israeli-Canadian living in Revelstoke fears for her safety, says sister survived massacre

Photo: The Associated Press An Israeli soldier walks by a house destroyed by Hamas militants in Kibbutz Be'eri.

An Israeli-Canadian living in Revelstoke is worried for her safety and that of her children even though she’s thousands of miles away from the war between Israel and Hamas.

Castanet has agreed not to use her name because of threats made against Israelis living in this country and around the world. She is terrified she and her children could be targetted.

The woman says her sister, Sharon, survived the massacre in Kibbutz Be'eri, where Hamas terrorists killed and kidnapped many of her neighbours and extended family.

“Her mother-in-law right now is missing as well as her sister, her sister’s husband and her husband’s cousin and his wife.”

Sharon and her children hid out in their safe room for 12 hours. They were eventually rescued by Israeli soldiers. The Revelstoke woman says she called her sister not long before Hamas militants stormed into south Israel in an unprecedented attack that left at least 1,300 people dead.

“They were outside and I tell her, look, just go in your safe room in case something happens. What if someone comes in?

“So she hurries the kids and they go into the safe room. And that’s about when thousands of terrorists broke through the border in Israel armed with Kalashnikov heavy artillery and started shooting all over.”

She says Hamas burned people’s houses to try to get them out of their safe rooms, but Sharon and her children stayed inside until they were freed. When Sharon emerged from the safe room, she realized the terrorists had destroyed her house, and that wasn’t all.

“The people of Gaza came in and stole stuff from her house including kids toys. The people of Gaza had to walk through the trail of blood and bodies.”

Many of the residents of Be’eri are dead, missing or being held as hostages.

The Revelstoke woman says she has visited the community many times.

“We were just there last summer and this summer. It’s a beautiful place. It’s in the middle of desert and it looks like green and lush and the sound of the birds is overwhelming when you go into her house.

It is just absolutely amazing–was–not anymore.”

She was so sick to her stomach to see what was happening in her homeland that she had to seek medical attention.

“I ended up in the hospital here and I had to explain to the doctor, no, I cannot take a calming pill. Because if something happens, my mind has to be clear so I can make decision.”

Despite the trauma they have experienced, she says Sharon and her kids don’t want to leave Israel right now.

Family, friends and government officials have confirmed that at least five Canadians were killed during the Hamas raids into Israel.