Saturday's solar eclipse peeked through the clouds in Nakusp

Photo: Lynda Cossey Saturday's solar eclipse, as seen from Nakusp.

While clouds obscured Saturday's solar eclipse in most areas of the Okanagan, a Castanet reader was able to snap a photo of the celestial event during a break in the clouds in Nakusp.

The rare “ring of fire” eclipse took place Saturday morning, beginning just after 8 a.m. B.C. was the best place to view the eclipse in Canada, while other viewing regions included Oregon, Nevada, Utah, New Mexico and Texas in the U.S., along with Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, Belize, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Brazil.

The event is known as a ring-of-fire eclipse, where the moon passes in front of the sun but doesn’t completely cover it, leaving a fiery rim around the dark moon.

While weather conditions across much of southern B.C. obscured the eclipse, Lynda Cossey snapped a couple photos from Nakusp when the clouds parted, just after 9 a.m.

“The clouds cleared in the most perfect spot!” Cossey says.

Next April, a total solar eclipse will crisscross North America in the opposite direction. That one will begin in Mexico and go from Texas to New England before ending in eastern Canada.

The next ring of fire eclipse is in October next year at the southernmost tip of South America, while Antarctica gets one in 2026.

– with files from The Canadian Press