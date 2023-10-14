Man charged with second-degree murder in relation to stabbing in New Westminster

Photo: File photo

RCMP announced on Saturday that a man has now been charged in relation to a stabbing in New Westminster from last month.

Police were called out on Oct. 13 at 5:09 p.m. to help in the 200-block of Suzuki Street. On arrival, first responders found a 46-year-old woman suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Despite life-saving efforts from the responding officers with support from the BC Emergency Health Services, the victim succumbed to her injuries on scene.

Police identified a suspect at the scene, a 57-year-old man, whom they took into custody. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has taken conduct of the investigation and continues to work closely in partnership with the New Westminster Police Department and the BC Coroners Service.

IHIT is now identifying the victim as 46-year-old Kulwant Kaur of New Westminster, in hopes of advancing its investigation.

The charge of second-degree murder was laid against 57-year-old Balvir Singh of New Westminster, in relation to the murder of Kaur on Saturday.

“This appears to be an isolated incident between family members,” Sgt. Timothy Pierotti, of IHIT said in a press release. “IHIT will continue to be in the area speaking to witnesses and processing the scene throughout the day. If you have information and have yet to speak with police, please contact IHIT immediately.”

IHIT is asking anyone with information regarding the homicide to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at [email protected]