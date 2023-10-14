Photo: Photo by Roisin Cullen. The Lilâ€™wat Nationâ€™s Indigenous Strong Powwow took place in Mount Currie from Oct. 6 to 8.

Lil’wat Nation’s Indigenous Strong Powwow took place from Oct. 6 to 8 in the U’ll’us Community Complex in Mount Currie. The powwow is a fun family event, held every Thanksgiving weekend. Local vendors set up their stalls and crowds came from all around the province and further afield.

Lucinda Williams-Gabriel and her family have hosted the event for a decade now. They know more than most the months of preparation that goes into running a successful powwow.

“My mom used to take my eldest daughter to the powwows,” said Gabriel. “My youngest Hannah was also a dancer. We couldn’t afford all the new regalia, so we made our own stuff. My family and I were interested in hosting. We took it on about 10 years ago. I wouldn’t have done it without my husband, Barren Gabriel. My husband and my boys worked in the kitchen.”

Feeding the entire community is not easy work, a task the family have grown used to. “We take two trips to Vancouver to shop for the concession stuff,” said Gabriel. “We also try to shop locally or go to Squamish for the meals. We usually have fish and potatoes, a traditional meal to feed the people. We usually catch them over here in Mount Currie, but we were so busy. My nephew Leonard Jones caught the fish this time and donated them to us.”

THE IMPORTANCE OF DANCE

Gabriel explained the importance of the Indigenous Strong Powwow and what it represents. “To me, it’s a place to see everyone gather, have fun, listen to the drums, dance, hand-drum, mingle and enjoy the food. We dance because they tried to stop our ancestors dancing,” she said. “With the Indian Residential Schools they tried to stop us from doing our traditions. Both my parents went to residential schools. It’s very important to me. My family sees that and help.”

This year, the committee tried to attract more big drum groups. Gabriel explained only having the one group can also be a good thing. “I went to Hawaii during the summer and I went to two powwows,” she said. “They had the same drum group. They were amazing.”

For Gabriel, the highlight of the whole weekend was the “honour song,” where everybody’s hard efforts were appreciated. “We had the honour song at the end to honour the committee,” she said. “My husband, my sons and all the kitchen help got to come out. They didn’t get to see the rest of the powwow because they were so busy in the kitchen. The honour song recognized everybody and everybody’s hard work.”

The princess pageant is another important part of the powwow. “We need royalty to represent our powwows,” explained Gabriel. “They go to other powwows and represent the Indigenous Strong Powwow. They sell raffle tickets. This shows how much effort they put in to help our powwow. There’s a speech. They have to do a talent. That could be anything, a dance, a song, a joke. They share their talent. They then dance with whoever they are competing with. It’s just to see if they are comfortable introducing themselves and to see how they carry themselves.”

Gabriel was part of the team tasked with making the delicate winner’s crown. “It’s all hand-beaded,” she said. “Normally people sell their crowns. They are worth at least $500 because it’s a lot of work.”

While the money is nice, Gabriel’s daughters have never danced looking for a reward. “They don’t dance for the competition,” she said. “They dance for the people who can’t dance, for the people that are sick or in hospitals that need prayers. They dance for the people that are struggling with alcohol or drugs.”

A FAMILY AFFAIR

Gabriel’s daughter Hannah Jones helped co-host the event with her mom. “We make the decisions—what’s going to happen throughout the weekend, what are we going to sell. We direct our workers and volunteers,” she said. “I also handle all of the money, the contests, specials, games and raffles.”

Creating a healthy and positive atmosphere is the most important goal for Jones. “I love being able to see people smile and enjoy themselves while listening to the powerful songs and watching the amazing, graceful dancers,” she said.

Jones started dancing when she was five-years-old. “I grew up with it,” she said. “I would travel across B.C. with my grandma Theresa Jones and two cousins Serenity and Leonard Jones. Once my mom got into powwow, I would then travel with her. As soon as powwow season hit we would go to a powwow every weekend. I did it because I loved it, the feeling it gave me. It was my outlet. I didn’t like competitive dancing because I never dance for money. It has always been for the people and for myself.”

She was surprised by this year’s large crowd. “Our powwow is definitely growing,” she said. “I love being able to see it bring more people in year after year. I think after 10 years of running it, we are finally understanding how to host it. It’s a big learning curve. I’m always learning something new.”

Jones added you are never too old to start out on the powwow trail. “I recently did a documentary on this elder dancer,” she said. “Powwows were banned, and they weren’t allowed to dance or sing. He told me that they would sneak off and have secret ones. It’s thanks to people like him who keep powwows alive.”

FIT FOR A QUEEN

Nineteen-year-old Emháhka Wells was crowned Powwow Queen over the weekend. She is currently studying for a BA in health and wellness at Vancouver Island University. She was the senior princess for the Lil’wat Celebrations Powwow for three years.

“Anybody can do it. You just need to be in a certain age group,” she said. “My one was 19-plus. There are senior princesses which are 13 to 17/18. Junior Princesses are from 7 to 12. Tiny Tot princesses are up to six-years-old.”

Wells has been dancing since she was six. “I learned at the powwow,” she said. “It means the world to me. It’s one thing that brings you out of your shell. It really builds your confidence. It heals the people. Lots of hours get put into the regalia. While you’re making a regalia, you need to be in a positive state. If you start to get too stressed, then you should take a break.”

At the powwow, Wells was wearing a jingle dress—a healing dress. “The jingle dress represents every day of the year. Every cone on the dress represents a day,” she said. “This weekend was really good for me. I think I needed it in my spirit.”

Wells has learned more and more over the years, about the importance of dance and so much more. “You always have to be positive,” she said. “You pray while you’re dancing for the people who can’t dance or for those in need. We have certain songs for our nation with the hand drumming. The beat is like a heartbeat.”

The young role model wants to use her degree to become a nurse. “I love helping other people,” she said.