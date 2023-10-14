Boring breakthrough: Broadway subway tunnelling machine makes it to Vancouver's hospital station

Photo: B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure/Flickr. Phyllis the tunnel boring machine broke through at the future Oak-VGH Station in October, 2023.

Phyllis, one of the two boring machines working to clear a tunnel under Broadway, has made it to the fourth of six future SkyTrain stations.

Phyllis launched from the Great Northern Way-Emily Carr Station in late 2022 and departed from Broadway-City Hall Station this summer, digging as deep as more than 20 metres below the surface (due to the Canada Line being above it).

Now Phyllis will pause for maintenance before continuing toward the future South Granville Station. Elsie, Phyllis' counterpart, is expected to arrive at Oak-VGH Station this fall.

The two tunnel boring machines are named after notable women from B.C.'s history: Elsie MacGill, a notable female engineer born in Vancouver, and Phyllis Munday, a famed female mountaineer and naturalist.

The future Oak-VGH Station will be located on the southwestern corner of Broadway and Laurel streets and will feature an elevated guideway section to connect the Broadway Subway Project to the existing Millennium Line.

"The Broadway Subway Project will extend the Millennium Line 5.7 kilometres from VCC-Clark Station to West Broadway and Arbutus Street," states the province in a press release.