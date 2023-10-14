Parks closed as grizzly still active in Whistler

Photo: Braden Dupuis Whistler's Balsam Park and the adjacent soccer fields at Myrtle Philip Community School are closed due to a grizzly bear in the area.

Whistler's Balsam Park and the adjacent soccer fields at Myrtle Philip Community School are closed, as a grizzly bear is still active in the area.

Pique observed the grizzly grazing on the soccer fields from a distance at about 9 a.m. on Saturday morning, though by 11:30 a.m., the grizzly had moved on.

"Additionally, the lower section of the trail ‘Cut Yer Bars,’ which runs parallel to the lower Myrtle Philip fields connecting to Balsam Park, will be closed to reduce the risk of surprise encounters with the grizzly bear," the Resort Municipality of Whistler (RMOW) said in a Facebook comment on Oct. 11.

The BC Conservation Officer Service (COS) is requesting the public give the bear space and avoid the area to reduce potential conflict.

The closures will remain in place until further notice.

Officials with both the COS and RMOW did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Saturday.

The grizzly was first spotted last weekend at Nicklaus North Golf Course, prompting a closure.

According to the Ministry of Environment, the COS is monitoring the situation.

"The bear showed no signs of aggressive behaviour. If anyone has a negative encounter they are to call the RAPP line," a spokesperson said earlier this week.

If you encounter a bear, give it space, back away slowly from the area and speak in a calm, firm voice.

It's the second time a grizzly has been spotted on a Whistler golf course this summer, after a 300-pound female grizzly was tranquilized and relocated in early June near the Fairmont Chateau Whistler.

It's unclear if it is the same grizzly in both instances.

From Jan. 1 to July 5, the COS received 30 reports of grizzly encounters in the Whistler area, and encounters have doubled in recent years.

Report all sightings of grizzly bears to COS at: 1-877-952-7277.