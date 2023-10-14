Hazel Trembath Elementary 'fully engulfed' by fire

Photo: . A fire at Hazel Trembath Elementary in Port Coquitlam could be seen kilometres away.

Mounties are with fire crews at a Port Coquitlam elementary school this morning after a suspicious fire broke out in the early morning hours.

Police are looking into a possible arson at Hazel Trembath Elementary, located at 1278 Confederation Dr., that started after 3 a.m.

The blaze fully engulfed the building and smoke could be seen billowing out from kilometres away.

The school was vacant at the time and no injuries were reported.

“We are asking anyone who may have video surveillance in the area of Hazel Trembath Elementary School around the time of the fire to contact our investigators,” said Cpl. Alexa Hodgins, Coquitlam RCMP’s media relations officer, in a news release.

“Police are also looking to speak with anyone who may have been in the area between the late evening of Oct. 13, 2023, and the early morning of Oct. 14, 2023.”

On the school's website, School District 43 has a notice that reads: "??Hazel Trembath Elementary has been consumed by fire. District administration is working on a plan for students and will provide updates to families as soon as possible."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2023-27725.