Serial flasher awaits sentence for indecent act at Burnaby store

Photo: Burnaby RCMP. were called to Metropolis at Metrotown in September 2022 for reports a man exposed himself inside the mall.

Since 2015, there hasn’t been one full year that Kenneth Gordon Inkster hasn’t exposed himself somewhere in the Lower Mainland, according to court records.

The 62-year-old was in Vancouver provincial court Friday to plead guilty to his latest indecent act at a store inside Burnaby’s Metrotown mall.

Inkster was charged in June for exposing himself at the Oomomo Japan Living store on Sept. 8, 2022, according to the Vancouver provincial court registry.

He entered a guilty plea Friday, but his sentencing will be scheduled for a later date.

Inkster also awaits sentencing for an indecent on June 11, 2021 at the Salvation Army Thrift Store at 261 East 12th Avenue in Vancouver.

He pleaded guilty to that offence on Sept. 1, 2022, a week before exposing himself at Oomomo, according to court records.

Inkster has been sentenced 10 times before for committing indecent acts in Burnaby, Vancouver, Richmond and Surrey starting in 2015.

The charges have routinely been followed by guilty pleas and jail sentences ranging from 30 to 78 days with periods of probation from 12 months to two years, according to information on Court Services Online.