Man arrested in Calgary, charged with murder of Coquitlam woman

Photo: Coquitlam RCMP Coquitlam resident Jodine Millar was reported missing to RCMP on Nov. 27, 2022.

A 30-year-old man was charged today, Oct. 13, in connection with the murder of a Coquitlam woman who went missing nearly a year ago.

Yesterday, Oct. 12, police arrested Carson Mackay in Calgary, Alta., for the second-degree murder of Jodine Millar, a 57-year-old woman who was reported missing from her Austin Heights home on Nov. 27, 2022.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) took lead of the file on Dec. 2, 2022, after evidence showed her disappearance was the result of foul play, said spokesperson Sgt. Timothy Pierotti in a news release.

Officers worked on the investigation with the Coquitlam RCMP, BC Coroner Service and the RCMP Integrated Forensic Identification Section, as well as the Airdrie RCMP and the Calgary Police Service.

"Our investigators worked diligently in their search to locate Jodine Millar," Coquitlam RCMP Supt. Keith Bramhill added.

"We would like to thank IHIT for their assistance when this missing person investigation turned into a homicide investigation. We hope these charges provide some answers to Jodine's friends and family."

Last December, Millar's daughter, Sara, wrote a letter that was published by Coquitlam RCMP about her mother's disappearance.

Millar, who had recently moved to a home near Rochester Avenue and Decaire Street in Coquitlam from out of province, was considered "high risk" when police issued the missing persons report.

Millar adored her dog, Molly, Sara wrote.

"For her to leave Molly behind, to me is the most obvious sign that something is very wrong," she stated in the letter after Millar’s vehicle, a brown 2011 Hyundai Tucson, was found empty in a ditch off Highway 1 in Abbotsford.

"It seems like I'm discussing a horrible movie and not real life. My mom is missing."