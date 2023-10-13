Person using 10 names pretending to be B.C. nurse, college warns

Photo: pixabay

The B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives (BCCNM) is warning of a person using multiple names while attempting to pass themselves off as a health-care professional.

The college issued the warning Oct. 12 saying the person has been holding herself out as a registered nurse in order to obtain employment at a hospital.

The college said Charrybelle Talau is using the names:



Charrybelle Perez Talaue;



Belle Talaue;



Belle Marie;



Charrybelle Baldesancho; or,



Charie Talaue.



“This person has never been and is not a registrant of BCCNM and is not entitled to practice as a registered nurse in British Columbia,” the college said.

Talaue may also be using the name of a person who is registered with the college — Yves Anglehart, as well as the variations Belle Yves Talaue Anglehart or Yves Belle Anglehart.

The college did not say where the person had been seeking work.

The college is warning all employers to verify the registration status for new employees in the roles of registered nurses, registered psychiatric nurses, licensed practical nurses, nurse practitioners and midwives with the college

“?Nurse and midwife registration verification ensures that only those qualified with the requisite skills and education to be nurses and midwives are employed in nursing and midwifery positions in British Columbia,” the college said.

The college is one of 18 regulatory bodies empowered under the Health Professions Act to regulate health professions in B.C. It regulates the practice of four distinct professions: nursing, practical nursing, psychiatric nursing and midwifery.

Similar legislation in other self-regulated areas such as the legal and notary public professions also allows citizens to know about discipline issues in the public interest.