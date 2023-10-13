Surrey taking provincial government to court over police transition decision

Photo: Graeme Wood Peter German speaks to reporters Oct. 13, 2023. German has been hired by the City of Surrey as an advisor.

Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke announced Friday the city has launched a petition in Supreme Court of B.C. for a judicial review of the provincial government's July 19 decision to continue the police transition from Surrey RCMP to the presently nascent but growing Surrey Police Service.

Citing concern for a major increase in municipal taxes to pay for the ever-increasing costs of the police transition, Locke also announced the city had hired the province’s former top RCMP commissioner Peter German, as an advisor.

“My team and I were elected to stop the proposed police transition,” said Locke, in a statement.

“Surrey simply cannot accept the extraordinary burden that our taxpayers will face as a result of a provincial order that will not deliver any public safety benefit.”

Solicitor General and Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth announced in the summer that the province would only accept a continued transition, despite a plan to reverse the prior Surrey council’s plan, which faced significant delays.

German called the city’s reversal plan “sensible.”

“The warnings about higher costs and inability to recruit frontline officers for the Surrey Police Service have all come true, and the city has an obligation to act in the public interest,” said German.

While the province has offered $150 million to cover some costs, the city claims in its petition that taxpayers will need to expend in excess of $464 million over the next 10 years to transition the force — thus there is a $314-million shortfall.

German will speak at city hall at 11 a.m. and Glacier Media has reached out to the SPS and Farnworth’s office for comment.