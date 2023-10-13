Driver caught at nearly 200 km/h in Kootenay National Park

Photo: RCMP

The BC Highway Patrol caught a driver doing more than double the speed limit in Kootenay National Park.

The 22-year-old Edmonton man was clocked on Oct. 8 doing 197 km/h, more than twice the posted speed limit on Highway 93. The driver has been charged with excessive speeding and fined $483, and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.

In total, the BC Highway Patrol removed seven vehicles from the road throughout the East Kootenays as part of a province-wide campaign to target speed relative to driving conditions.

In Kootenay National Park alone three vehicles were impounded. Two as a result of excessive speed resulting in seven day vehicle impoundments and the drivers received fines of $368. A third driver was caught driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in a three day immediate roadside prohibition and the vehicle was impounded for three days as well. On Highway 3 near Creston, three drivers were caught speeding, one driver did not have a driver's licence and another was a new driver.

"We want to remind all drivers that, as the season changes, it is essential to adjust driving habits according to the condition," says Sgt. Ron Kneckt with the Cranbrook BC Highway Patrol.