RCMP major crimes unit called in after shooting in Sparwood

Photo: ELK Valley RCMP

Major crimes investigators have been called in after a body was found in a Sparwood, B.C. home.

Elk Valley RCMP discovered the man's body on Oct. 11, at 3:16 p.m. after reports of a shooting at a trailer located in the 6200 block of Lower Elk Valley Road, in Sparwood. One man was arrested outside of the trailer and the death has been deemed suspicious.

“The initial investigation leads us to believe this was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing risk to the public. This investigation is in its infancy and investigators will be looking at all avenues in an effort to determine what occurred and who was involved,” says Staff Sgt. Jason Smar.

RCMP will be stepping up its police presence in the community as major crime investigators work the case.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the major crime unit's information line at 1-877-987-8477.