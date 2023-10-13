Tumbler Ridge Museum recovers two rare dinosaur fossil specimens

Photo: Tumbler Ridge Museum

The Tumbler Ridge Museum has recovered two important fossil specimens that contain unique vertebrate trace fossils that have been found nowhere else in the world, other than the Peace Region.

Bringing them in to the Tumbler Ridge Museum enables them to be formally described by an international team of palaeontologists, hopefully leading to publication in scientific journals and being placed on exhibit in the Dinosaur Discovery Gallery for residents and visitors to enjoy.

The rocks weighed about 500 kg and 150 kg and were able to be recovered thanks to a donation of $5,000 from LaPrairie Crane so they could be lifted by helicopter.

On Sept. 16 a team of eleven museum volunteers helped coax the specimens into position away from overhanging trees and cliffs, and the operation went off without any problems.

The heavier rock was initially found by Linda Helm in 2021. It lay under unstable cliffs and weighed more than 1,000 kg but this was reduced over the summer of 2023 to a size that a helicopter could easily lift by Roy Rule, a geoscientist at the Tumbler Ridge UNESCO Global Geopark, and partner Charles Helm.

The lighter rock was uncovered in 2021 by Daniel Helm, who was turning over large rocks in the hopes of finding dinosaur tracks on their undersides.

It proved an inspired move, and freeze-thaw cycles then worked their magic to better expose a pair of unusual dinosaur tracks.

In both cases, retrieval by helicopter was the only option for recovery, but the record-low river and creek levels allowed the rocks to be moved to where they could be reached in safety with a long-line.

“The abundance of rare fossil material that is continually being discovered in and around Tumbler Ridge is truly incredible. We’re looking forward to sharing more about this recent recovery when our team of global researchers have more answers,” said Zena Conlin, executive director at the Tumbler Ridge Museum.

The Tumbler Ridge Museum, located in the Tumbler Ridge UNESCO Global Geopark in Treaty 8 Territory, researches, displays, and archives over 400 million years of Northeast BC history.

It features displays on dinosaur and other fossils, tracks and traces, offers trackway tours, and programs for children and families.