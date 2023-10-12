No charges approved in death of man in RCMP custody

Photo: Hanna Petersen. The BC Prosecution Service was unable to prove a Prince George RCMP officer committed any offence in relation to death of man held in police custody in April 2020.

The BC Prosecution Service announced Thursday that no charges have been approved against a Prince George RCMP officer in connection to the death of a man arrested and detained in police custody 3 ½ years ago at the Prince George detachment.

The man was arrested after police responded to break-and-enter alarm in a downtown sporting goods store in the 1400 block of Third Avenue on April 12, 2020.

After several hours of negotiations, the man was apprehended. From there, he was medically cleared at the hospital and then taken to the cells at the local detachment.

Hours later, while still in cells, the man went into medical distress and was taken back to the hospital suffering from serious injury. The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) was notified the following day that the man had died.

The incident was investigated and the chief civilian director of the IIO determined that there were reasonable grounds to believe the officer responsible for the arrested man may have committed the offences of failing to provide the necessaries of life and criminal negligence causing death and submitted a report to the BCPS (IIO file #2020-067).

The Prosecution Service concluded the evidence does not meet the BCPS charge assessment standard and was not able to prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, that the officer committed any offence in relation to the incident.

- with files from The Citizen