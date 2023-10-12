Horrific 2-car crash in Richmond caused engine fire, sent people to hospital

Photo: Contributed

An horrific two-car crash in the early hours of a morning in Richmond lead to an engine going up in flames and several people being taken to hospital.

The smash happened at around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday on Westminster Highway, just west of No. 2 Road.

According to Richmond RCMP, a light-coloured Audi and a dark-coloured Ford both sustained “catastrophic damage after colliding with each another.”

The RCMP said that a fire ignited in one of engine bays but was extinguished prior to police arrival.

“A number of occupants were taken to hospital and treated for their injuries. One of the drivers sustained very serious injuries and is expected to survive,” said Cpl. Dennis Hwang.

Alcohol, added police, is considered to be a factor in the collision.

Police are asking for witnesses and any dashcam footage of the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212 and quote file #2023-31704.

Got an opinion on this story or any others in Richmond? Email your thoughts for our letters section to [email protected].