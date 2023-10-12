223763
BC  

Vanderhoof RCMP searching for missing woman



Hanna Petersen / Prince George Citizen - | Story: 451738

Vanderhoof RCMP are looking for a missing woman. Chelsey Quaw walked away from a residence on the Saik’uz First Nation in the early morning hours of October 11.

Her family and friends are concerned for her wellbeing as they say this is out of character for her.

She is described as:




  • Indigenous female

  • 28 years old

  • 5’ 10 (170 cm)

  • 120 lbs (55 kg)

  • Brown hair

  • Brown eyes

  • Possibly wearing blue jeans and a purple winter jacket

    •  

If you have any information about Chelsey Quaw or where she might be, contact the Vanderhoof RCMP at 250-567-2222.

 

 

