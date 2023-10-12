Vanderhoof RCMP searching for missing woman

Photo: Vanderhoof RCMP. Chelsey Quaw is a 28-year-old Indigenous woman last seen at Saikâ€™uz First Nations.

Vanderhoof RCMP are looking for a missing woman. Chelsey Quaw walked away from a residence on the Saik’uz First Nation in the early morning hours of October 11.

Her family and friends are concerned for her wellbeing as they say this is out of character for her.

She is described as:

Indigenous female



28 years old



5’ 10 (170 cm)



120 lbs (55 kg)



Brown hair



Brown eyes



Possibly wearing blue jeans and a purple winter jacket



If you have any information about Chelsey Quaw or where she might be, contact the Vanderhoof RCMP at 250-567-2222.