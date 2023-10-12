Maple Ridge massage therapist ordered to pay $12,000 in fines, costs

Photo: Pixabay

A Maple Ridge massage therapist has been ordered to pay $12,178 in fines and costs after the College of Massage Therapists of BC engaged in retribution against a prospective client and abused college investigators.

While Jeremy Jakobsze is no longer a college member, having resigned in November, the college said a 10-month suspension would begin should he rejoin. Remedial conditions would also apply.

A college citation alleged Jakobsze engaged in unjustified acts of retribution against a prospective patient (A.A.) after that person posted a negative Google review about him. It's also alleged he communicated unprofessionally with staff of the college during a conduct investigation.

The college issued its finding in the case July 24.

“The allegations were serious,” the newly released Sept. 19 discipline decision said. “The respondent did not admit his misconduct.”

First allegation

In the first case, the college said that, on June 4, 2020, Jakobsze complained to A.A.’s regulatory body including allegations that A.A. engaged in “fraudulent” acts, “theft” and “gender-based harassment” against him, implying A.A. had violated the Criminal Code.

“He was relentless in his campaign against her, forcing her to respond to a complaint to her regulator, and forcing her to endure the embarrassment of having her mental health questioned,” the discipline decision said.

The decision said that, in July 2020, shortly after A.A.’s regulatory body dismissed his complaint against her, Jakobsze contacted A.A.’s employer by email and phone and stated to representatives of that employer that A.A. may pose a risk to others.

He also applied for a review of the regulatory body’s dismissal of his complaint by way of application to the Health Professions Review Board (HPRB).



On Oct. 20, 2020, Jakobsze wrote to an HPRB representative reiterating that “there was a substantial cause for concern regarding A.A.’s mental health” and alleged that A.A. engaged in “hate speech” and should be held accountable for “provenly [sic] false accusations.”

Then, the decision said, Jakobsze made a complaint to the RCMP against A.A., alleging that A.A. engaged in “hate speech” in relation to him.

Second allegation

The college said Jakobsze communicated unprofessionally with investigators during their probe into the A.A. situation.

Following the initiation of an investigation by the college inquiry committee into Jakobsze ‘s conduct regarding A.A., the panel found he communicated unprofessionally with college staff.

On Nov. 4, 2020, Jakobsze sent an email to the college’s inquiry and discipline director in which he described them as “someone with a mental delay.”

The next day, Jakobsze sent the director an email saying, “I don’t know who touched you when you were 12 or what boy didn’t like you in high school, but it is not my fault that someone hurt you previously in life…It is absolutely clear that you have a vendetta against me for unjustified or unclarified reasons…You need to stop harassing me and my family to suit your own sexist motives…You are unfit to carry out your duties. I will see to it that you are removed from your position.”

When that director said the email was unacceptable, Jakobsze responded to the college registrar by email saying the director was “negligent” or “delayed” and “needs to be removed from her position promptly…” and that the registrar should get his “head straight.”

On Nov 20, 2020, Jakobsze contacted the college’s legal counsel, and referred to the investigation process as a “kangaroo court,” and said, “You can be a criminal if you want. Just ask yourself if it’s worth it.”

Lastly, on Dec. 10, 2020, when completing his 2021 college registration renewal declaration, instead of answering a question whether or not he had been subject of a complaint, investigation or disciplinary hearing in the past year, Jakobsze responded “yes,” but then, rather than declaring the complaint made against him by A.A., he wrote, “I am subject to abuse of power and hate crimes by [the director], the registrar and the inquiry committee.”

“The panel determined that, by engaging in this conduct, Mr. Jakobsze breached the College’s Code of Ethics then in effect, and that he committed professional misconduct,” the decision said.

Broken down, Jakobsze must pay a $4,000 fine and $8,178.83 in costs for the investigation.