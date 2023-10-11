BC giant pumpkin dwarfed at US competition by world record gourd

Photo: . Dave Chan and his wife Janet at the Giant Pumpkin World Championship in Half Moon Bay, CA.

It wasn’t quite as big as last week’s whopper and it was, by his own admission, his “baby” pumpkin.

But Richmond’s Dave Chan still managed fifth place in his latest foray into the U.S. with his family of giant pumpkins grown in his backyard.

Chan was competing in the Half Moon Bay World Championship Giant Pumpkin Weigh-off in California on Sunday.

His 1,632-pound gourd beat five other giant pumpkins on the day but was smashed by a fellow competitor who broke the world record with his 2,749-pound monster.

Just a week ago Chan won a similar competition in Sacramento, CA. and set the record for the biggest in North America this season with another of his pumpkins, which weighed in at 2,212 pounds.

Chan told the Richmond News on Wednesday that the city of Half Moon Bay hosted all the growers and their wives at an all-you-can eat dinner, breakfast, lunch and beer.

“There were 44 pumpkins entered. A lot of beer and cheers were flowing,” he added.

Chan has been growing his giant pumpkins in his east Richmond yard for more than 40 years and holds the record for the biggest ever grown in B.C.

Got an opinion on this story or any others in Richmond? Email your thoughts for our letters section to [email protected].