Bear trapped in Kootenay vehicle leaves 'smelly surprise'

Photo: The Canadian Press / file photo

Police helped free a bear trapped inside a vehicle in the Kootenays over the long weekend.

RCMP say they were called on Oct. 7 at 11:23 p.m. for a report of a bear in a vehicle in the 2000 block of Spokane Street in Rossland, B.C.

The owner met the officers at the scene, who arrived to find a bear inside the vehicle.

The officer was given permission by the owner to break the rear window of the vehicle to allow the bear to escape. Once broken, the bear departed quickly from the scene. The interior of the vehicle was extensively damaged.

“To add insult to injury, the bear left a small and smelly surprise left in the backseat. Please lock your vehicles to keep out two and four-legged creatures,” says Sgt. Mike Wicentowich