Prince George RCMP arrest man after lengthy chase in stolen vehicle

Photo: Glacier Media

Prince George RCMP have arrested a man following a break and enter and lengthy chase in a stolen vehicle.

Shortly before 4 a.m. on Monday Oct. 9, police were notified of a break-and-enter in progress at a business on the 9200-block of Sintich Road.

The suspect was seen on video surveillance inside of a locked compound at that location.

When police officers arrived, the suspect fled in what was later determined to be a vehicle stolen from Prince George near the end of September.

The suspect began veering repeatedly into oncoming traffic and driving along railway tracks and the pedestrian footbridge underneath the Simon Fraser Bridge.

After hitting multiple spike belts deployed by police officers, the suspect abandoned the stolen vehicle near the Red Rock weigh scales and fled on foot, subsequently stealing a quad from a bystander in the area.

He then crashed the quad shortly after and was arrested by police officers. He was transported to the Prince George RCMP detachment and held for court.

The B.C. Prosecution Service has approved the following charges against John Robert Barton Craig: