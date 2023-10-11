Youth arrested after fire set in washroom of BC ferry

Photo: Glacier Media

A male youth was arrested after a fire was reported in a washroom on deck six of the Spirit of British Columbia ferry on its 7 p.m. sailing, Tuesday.

Police were called by B.C. Ferries about 8:40 p.m., who reported that a fire had been set in one of the washrooms, North Saanich-Sidney RCMP Const. Brent Vose said.

Ferry crews quickly extinguished the fire, he said.

Police arrived as the ferry was pulling into Swartz Bay. They searched for and arrested a youth of no fixed address who matched the description they were given.

He was released on an undertaking to appear in court at a future date on a charge of mischief.

Passenger Tracey Rompain was in her vehicle on the upper car deck when a fire alarm sounded and a public announcement was made for crew to report to muster stations.

Travellers on passenger decks were sent to muster stations as well, she said.

Crew checked on passengers in the vehicles, initially telling them to stay where they were but later telling them to leave and go up to deck six. Rompain said they were about half-way there when another announcement told them to return to their vehicles.

The announcer apologized to travellers for the delay in leaving the ferry.

Another woman posting on social media praised the skill of the crew.

The incident resulted in the 9 p.m. sailing leaving Swartz Bay about 45 minutes late.