Evacuation alert issued for wildfire near Chetwynd

Evac alert as fire grows

Neil Godbout / Prince George Citizen

 

The Peace River Regional District issued an evacuation alert for properties near Chetwynd Monday night due to the Mount Wartenbe fire, which was discovered Sunday afternoon and remains burning out of control.

The Prince George Fire Centre reports that the wildfire is located in the Lone Prairie area, approximately six kilometres southeast of Chetwynd and is currently estimated to be 700 hectares in size. 

The wildfire is burning on top of a hill and is visible from Chetwynd and surrounding areas.

BC Wildfire Service states that the fire was caused by lightning.

