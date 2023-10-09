Prince George Fire Centre discovers new wildfire Sunday afternoon

Photo: BC Wildfire

A wildfire was discovered Sunday afternoon in Prince George and is currently burning out of control.

The Prince George Fire Centre reports that the wildfire is located in the Lone Prairie area, approximately six kilometres southeast of Chetwynd and is currently estimated to be 570 hectares in size.

BC Wildfire states that the fire was caused by lightning.

In an update, BC Wildfire mentioned, "There are nine type one firefighters being assisted by three helicopters on the scene."

This wildfire is burning on top of a hill and is visible from Chetwynd and surrounding areas.

BCWS says the wildfire is currently burning away from the town.