Highway 1 east of Chase now open to traffic

Photo: Drive BC

UPDATE: 5 p.m.

The Trans-Canada Highway is now open in both directions between Squilax Turtle Valley Rd and Lindburg Rd.

DriveBC says motorists should expect 'major delays' due to congestion.

UPDATE: 3:20 p.m.

The Trans-Canada Highway is now open to single-lane alternating traffic.

DriveBC reports that a motor vehicle incident occurred between Squilax Turtle Valley Rd and Lindburg Rd, impacting a 4.4-kilometre stretch.

The next update is scheduled for 5 p.m.

ORIGINAL: 1:55 p.m.

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed in both directions between Squilax Turtle Valley Road and Lindburg Road, east of Chase.

The closure is due to a vehicle incident and the 4.4-kilometre stretch is closed in both directions.

No detours are available, according to DriveBC, and an assessment is in progress.

A reopening time is not yet known.