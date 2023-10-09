Highway 1 east of Chase now open to traffic

UPDATE: 5 p.m.
The Trans-Canada Highway is now open in both directions between Squilax Turtle Valley Rd and Lindburg Rd.
DriveBC says motorists should expect 'major delays' due to congestion.
UPDATE: 3:20 p.m.
The Trans-Canada Highway is now open to single-lane alternating traffic.
DriveBC reports that a motor vehicle incident occurred between Squilax Turtle Valley Rd and Lindburg Rd, impacting a 4.4-kilometre stretch.
The next update is scheduled for 5 p.m.
ORIGINAL: 1:55 p.m.
The Trans-Canada Highway is closed in both directions between Squilax Turtle Valley Road and Lindburg Road, east of Chase.
The closure is due to a vehicle incident and the 4.4-kilometre stretch is closed in both directions.
No detours are available, according to DriveBC, and an assessment is in progress.
A reopening time is not yet known.