North Vancouver RCMP called to amateur film set featuring actors with replica guns

The Canadian Press - | Story: 451170

Police in North Vancouver say they were called to the set of a film shoot over the weekend after receiving a report of a group of men in body armour carrying rifles.

North Vancouver RCMP say they were called to an underground parking lot on Marine Drive on Saturday evening.

Police discovered the men there were part of a shoot for an action film that was without permits.

Police say the film crew were given a warning and educated about city protocols around filming in public spaces.

Const. Mansoor Sahak says no one was injured.

He adds the North Vancouver RCMP takes reports involving firearms "very seriously."

