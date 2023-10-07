Trio of grizzly bears return to Nelson after relocation attempt

Photo: City of Nelson Trio of bears walking through Nelson neighbourhood last month.

Three grizzly bears have returned to Nelson after they were relocated about a week ago.

A mother grizzly and her two older cubs were spotted last month around the Nelson area, walking through neighbourhoods. Last weekend, conservation officers trapped and sedated the bears, and relocated them elsewhere.

But in a notice posted online Friday by the City of Nelson, the trio has returned to town.

“Please note that the mama grizzly and her two yearlings, who were recently relocated out of the community, have returned,” the City of Nelson said.

“All officials and local governments are aware, and we are asking the community to report any sightings of these bears to the RAPP hotline.”

Additionally, the Regional District of Central Kootenay has closed the Nelson to Salmo Great Northern Trail from Troupe to the Highway 6 crossing, due to the bears returning to the area.

Last week, Lisa Thomson with WildSafeBC said it was "super unusual" for the grizzly bears to be in the residential areas, but they may have been attracted to an abundance of fruit left hanging on trees in Nelson.