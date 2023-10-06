Woman stabbed in violent assault in Prince George

Photo: .

A violent knife attack took place on the 4200-block of Cowart Road Wednesday, Oct. 4, between 10:15 and 10:35 p.m., Prince George RCMP said.

“The victim works in the area and stepped outside of the building for a break, which is when she was attacked from behind by a person wielding a knife,” Cpl. Jennifer Cooper, media relations officer for the Prince George RCMP, said.

“The victim sustained multiple serious but non-life-threatening injuries. We are requesting that anyone who was in that neighbourhood around the time of the assault and who may have surveillance or dash camera footage capturing who was in the area please call our non-emergency line to speak with an investigator.”

The suspect is described as wearing a dark hoodie with the hood pulled up, dark pants and they may have had darker-coloured skin.

Immediately following the assault, the suspect fled the area on foot in an unknown direction.

Investigators would value any information the public may have that relates to this investigation.

Please call the non-emergency line at 250-561-3300 and quote file number 2023-34764 to speak with a police officer.