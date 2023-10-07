Canada issues recall notice for Sunrise turkey

Photo: The Canadian Press/ Unsplash/Claudio Schwarz

UPDATE: 12:35 p.m.

The Government of Canada issued a recall notice on Saturday for Sunrise Fresh Turkey with giblets.

The specifics of the recall include the birds with a best-before date of Oct. 11, because they could contain microbial contamination.

The turkey recall is due to possible spoilage.

The recalled product has been sold in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

BC Grocers issued recall notices and postings on Friday.

ORIGINAL: Oct. 6

Those who have purchased a Sunrise Grade A Fresh Turkey (5-8 kg) with a best before date of Oct. 11 are being told to bring it back to the grocery store.

An email provided to Castanet showed that the Penticton Safeway asked the customer to return the traditional Thanksgiving feast bird to the nearest store for a full refund. A similar recall notice was posted at the Kelowna downtown Safeway.

The reason for the recall was not provided, rather directing the customer to go to the in-store team with any questions. A customer in Kelowna was told by an employee some of the turkeys "came back smelling bad, so they decided to recall them all."

A manager with Penticton's Safeway stated they could not give information to media, directing to Sobeys corporate for any questions.

Thrifty Foods, another chain of B.C. supermarkets owned by Sobeys, posted a recall notice on its website, with the same details as the email sent to Safeway customers, offering a full refund for the turkey.

Castanet has reached out to Sobeys to clarify why the product has been removed.

This recall has not been posted to the Government of Canada’s recall notice list.