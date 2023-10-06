Police arrest suspect after “violent assault” in New West apartment

Photo: Thinkstock. New Westminster police are investigating an alleged violent assault in a downtown apartment building.

A New Westminster man has been arrested after a woman suffering from numerous laceration flagged down police earlier today.

According to the New Westminster Police Department, a woman on Royal Avenue flagged down a special constable around 7 .m. on Friday, Oct. 6.

“The victim alleged that she was violently assaulted inside a suite on Agnes Street,” said the news release. “BC Emergency Health Services paramedics transported the victim to local area hospital.”

According to the NWPD, a large number of officers attended the building that the victim had identified in the 300 block of Agnes Street. Officers soon arrested a man and transported a suspect to cells at the police station.

“Understandably, numerous residents were concerned to see such a large police presence in their neighbourhood,” said NWPD Sgt. Sergeant Andrew Leaver. “We’d like to thank all the neighbours for their cooperation and patience while we arrested this suspect and collected evidence inside the suite.”

The New Westminster Police Department’s Major Crime Unit is now investigating the incident.

According to the police department, the relationship between the suspect and victim is still being investigated by police, but this incident is isolated and there is no increased risk to the public.

Police are asking any witnesses who haven’t yet spoken to investigators to contact the Major Crime Unit at 604-529-2430.

The alleged assault marks the second serious incident reported on Agnes Street in recent days.

The Major Crime Unit is also investigating after a man with a gunshot wound showed up at the hospital in the early hours of Monday, Oct. 2. Police stated that incident is believed to be an isolated incident.

“We’re appealing to taxi drivers, transit drivers, shift workers and others who may have been out at this early hour,” Leaver said earlier this week. “Additionally, if you have knowledge about this incident, we’re here to listen.”