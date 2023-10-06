Multiple fires doused, arsonist still on the loose in Mission

Photo: CTV News

Police in Mission say an arsonist remains on the loose after a series of suspicious fires.

However, multiple fires have been extinguished and residents were allowed to return home overnight.

As of 11:40 p.m., RCMP said the police presence at the high-risk incident had been scaled back.

"Police no longer believe there is a threat to anyone on or around the property," Cpl. Harrison Mohr said in an email.

Gunn Avenue remains closed to anyone other than local residents, and Mission RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit has taken conduct of the arson investigation.

Investigators are expected remain on scene for several days.

No one has been taken into custody, however there is no ongoing risk to the public, Mohr said.

Shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday, police and firefighters responded to a structure fire on a vacant property at 30819 Gunn Ave.

Several buildings were on fire, with indications that the fires had been intentionally set.

Then, at 7 a.m. Thursday, crews were called to a different property on Gunn Avenue for another structure fire.

Multiple areas of the property appeared to have been set on fire.

"One male has been identified as the suspect, and is believed to still be on the large rural property," police said Thursday evening.

The fires forced the evacuation of several homes in the area and the RCMP’s tactical Emergency Response Team was called in.