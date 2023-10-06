Surrey RCMP say two-vehicle collision Thursday evening was fatal

Photo: Colin Dacre File photo

Surrey RCMP say a motorcyclist sustained fatal injuries in a collision Thursday evening.

Police responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision near 72 Avenue on Hall Road in Surrey about 6:36 p.m.

A Hyundai Sonata headed north on Hall Road collided with a motorcycle travelling south on the road.

RCMP say the male motorcycle rider sustained fatal injuries.

The adult female driver remained on scene and is co-operating with the police investigation.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be contributing factors.

Police say the incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information, including dash cam footage of the area between 6:15 and 7 p.m., is asked to contact Surrey rCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file #23-166841.

To make an anonymous report, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.