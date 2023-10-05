Tactical officers searching for suspect in arsons that forced evacuations near Mission, B.C.

Photo: CTV News Flames are seen over the trees in Mission, B.C.

Police in Mission, B.C., are searching for an arsonist after several buildings were set ablaze Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

A police news release says emergency crews were called shortly before 6 p.m. on Wednesday for a report of a structure fire at 30819 Gunn Avenue in Mission, a vacant property. First responders arrived to find several buildings on the property on fire, with indications that the fires had been intentionally set.

Then at 7 a.m. Thursday, crews were called to a different property on Gunn Avenue for another structure fire. Multiple areas of the property appear to have been set on fire intentionally.

Police and firefighters were forced to stay back from the burning structures due to safety risks.

“One male has been identified as the suspect, and is believed to still be on the large rural property,” said the police news release. “There is no indication that there is anyone else on the property.”

The fires forced the evacuation of several homes in the area and the RCMP’s tactical Emergency Response Team was called in.

“This has been a challenging situation, with significant safety risks to all first responders” says Cpl. Harrison Mohr with Mission RCMP. “Our officers are working diligently to try to bring about a peaceful resolution to this matter.”

The public is being asked to stay away from the area.