BC United bleeding support to Conservatives: poll

The BC United party is bleeding support to the provincial Conservative Party as many voters remain unaware of the former Liberal party’s new brand.

A poll released Thursday by Leger shows John Rustad’s Conservatives in second place with 25% of the province’s voting intention, ahead of Kevin Falcon’s BC United party, at 19%.

Both trail the governing NDP, which has 42% of intended voters.

Falcon dumped the Liberal brand—increasingly toxic to right-of-centre voters—in April with a name change to BC United.

The Leger poll shows 40% of poll respondents who said they would vote Conservative were not aware of the BC United name change. Across all poll respondents, one-in-three were not aware of the name change.

The BC Conservatives have just received official party status, and the funding that comes along with it, after BC United MLA Bruce Banman crossed the floor to join party leader Rustad.

Rustad is a former BC United/Liberal MLA, but was kicked from the party over his skeptical views on climate change.

Fifty-two per cent of poll respondents said they feel the province is heading in the wrong direction.

Housing prices and affordability (29%) remains the most pressing issue for voters, followed by healthcare (14%), inflation (13%), environment (8%) and the economy (6%).

