The average Thanksgiving weekend typically sees 59 people hurt in crashes in Southern Interior

Photo: ICBC

The Thanksgiving weekend is one of the busiest travel weekends of the year and ICBC is reminding drivers to stay safe and plan ahead if they are driving.

According to police data taken between 2018 and 2022, on average, 59 people are injured in 280 crashes over the Thanksgiving weekend in the Southern Interior.

Across B.C., 530 are injured and four people are killed in 1,880 crashes over the typical Thanksgiving weekend, which is calculated from 6 p.m. the Friday before the holiday to midnight Monday.

Police information indicates that distracted driving, impaired driving and speed are the top three contributing factors in these crashes.

Weather can be changeable, especially in mountain passes. Snow, sleet, rain, hail, ice and fog are just some of the challenging fall conditions drivers should be prepared for on B.C. roads.

Drivers should ensure they have winter tires that are in good condition and properly inflated. It's also important to have an emergency kit in your vehicle with items like warm clothing, food, water and blankets.

Regional statistics based on police data between 2018-2022: