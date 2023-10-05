RCMP investigating suspicious death near 100 Mile House

Photo: Hanna Petersen. A close-up image of a Prince George RCMP vehicle.

On Sunday, October 1, at approximately 11:00 a.m., 100 Mile House RCMP responded to a suspicious sudden death in Lone Butte, 25 km southeast of 100 Mile House.

Police, fire and Emergency Health Services personnel attended and attempts were made to assist the 66-year-old man who was declared deceased at the scene.

The E Division Major Crime Section has taken over the investigation. If anyone has information on this matter is asked to call the 100 Mile RCMP Detachment at (250) 395-2456.