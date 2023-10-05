Metro Vancouver's homeless population reaches 4,821

Photo: . Volunteers identified 4,821 people as homeless during a count in March 2023 â€” a 32 per cent increase over a previous count in 2020. Photo Dan Toulgoet

The number of people in Metro Vancouver identified as homeless during a point-in-time count in March totalled 4,821 — a 32 per cent increase over the last regional count in March 2020 when 3,634 were recorded without a home.

A report released Thursday by the Homelessness Services Association of BC indicated that 1,461 of the people counted in 11 cities during the 24-hour period were considered unsheltered, an increase of 432 over the count in 2020.

“We know this is an undercount,” said Stephen D’Souza, executive director of the Homelessness Services Association of BC.

“Please see this as a snapshot or a baseline of what homelessness looks like in our community. We know that we don't capture all populations equally, and there are underrepresented groups within our data set.”

Consistent with previous Metro and City of Vancouver counts is that Indigenous peoples were again overrepresented in the data, with 33 per cent identified as homeless; the Indigenous population in Metro is estimated at two per cent.

A survey conducted as part of the count found that 64 per cent of Indigenous respondents said they had either lived in a residential school or had experienced the intergenerational trauma of a relative who attended a school.

While Vancouver (2,420) and Surrey (1,060) had the most homeless, the nine other cities in the region all saw increases in homelessness, including the Tri-Cities, where numbers almost doubled from 86 in 2020 to 160 in 2023.

Findings for other cities were:

• Burnaby, 209 people counted as homeless in 2023 compared to 124 in 2020.

• Delta (44 from 17)

• White Rock (17 from 16)

• Langley (235 from 209)

• New Westminster (203 from 123)

• North Shore (168 from 121)

• Richmond (162 from 85)

• Ridge-Meadows (135 from 114)

The count in March also counted eight homeless people in the University Endowment Lands.

The main driver of people being homeless was not having enough income, followed by issues related to substance use and mental health — consistent with previous surveys, although Lorraine Copas highlighted the widening income gap in the region.

Copas, chair of the Greater Vancouver Community Advisory Board for Reaching Home, said her reading of federal government statistics is that a person would need to earn $56,000 per year to rent a studio for $1,400 a month.

“So when you look at people who are struggling on the streets, you know that they won't get past the landlord cheque — never mind have the kind of income that they need to secure that housing,” Copas told reporters at a news conference held in the Downtown Eastside, where homelessness continues to persist.

“The gap keeps growing, and you can't do as much. There's new housing being built, but the lag time is three years. So when you put all of that together, it talks about the structural and systemic failure will face. But I also think the numbers today talk about the human consequences of that.”