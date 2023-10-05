Victoria 'embraces adventure' for top spot on Condé Nast list of world's best cities

Photo: The Canadian Press Victoria Day parade in May.

An award-winning travel magazine says British Columbia's capital city tops its 2023 list of the world's best cities.

Condé Nast Traveller, a luxury and lifestyle travel magazine, says Victoria captured top marks in its annual Readers' Choice Awards of top cities.

Victoria and Mexico's San Miguel de Allende, which ranked sixth, were the only cities in North America to make the list.

Condé Nast Traveller says Victoria's restaurant and nightlife scene is "something to be celebrated," while the city "embraces adventure," and "draws outdoorsy types."

Readers gave Victoria, San Sebastián in Spain, and Singapore the top three spots on the list, followed by Tokyo, Seoul, San Miguel de Allende, Cape Town, Sydney, Copenhagen and Oslo.

Condé Nast, which publishes numerous magazines, including Vogue, GQ and The New Yorker, says its Traveller magazine reaches more than 20 million print and web readers every month and more than 40 million people on its social media channels.