Long-necked marine reptile from 80 million years ago to become B.C.'s fossil emblem

Photo: The Canadian Press A reconstruction of a Puntledge River elasmosaur is shown at the Courtenay and District Museum and Palaeontology Centre in Courtenay, B.C. in this undated handout photo. The marine reptile that lived 80 million years ago could soon be designated as British Columbia's provincial fossil emblem after a five-year effort by local paleontology enthusiasts. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Pat Trask

A large, fierce-looking marine reptile with huge teeth that swam 80 million years ago in waters over what is now Vancouver Island could soon be British Columbia's fossil emblem after a five-year recognition effort by local paleontology enthusiasts.

Tourism Minister Lana Popham introduced legislation Wednesday that, if passed, will see the Puntledge River elasmosaur added to B.C.'s list of provincial symbols.

The first elasmosaur fossils in B.C. were found in 1988 along the Puntledge River in the Comox Valley, and are now on display at the Courtenay and District Museum and Palaeontology Centre.

Popham says the legislation will add a section to B.C.'s Provincial Symbols and Honours Act to recognize the long-necked creature as a symbol of the province.

She says the legislation is based largely on a private member's bill introduced last February by Courtenay-Comox New Democrat MLA Ronna-Rae Leonard.

In 2018, the elasmosaur won a provincewide contest seeking additions to B.C.’s list of official symbols.